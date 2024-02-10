3 ways the Miami Dolphin can break their playoff win drought next season
The Dolphins have plenty of style, but they need to add substance next year to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
2. Draft Chop Robinson late in the first round
The Dolphins are armed with the No. 21 overall selection in Round 1 and they desperately need to make the pick count. Adding some toughness and versatility to their defensive front seven would be a wise move. That could make former Penn State star Chop Robinson the perfect pick for Miami.
Robinson has the sort of above-average burst on the perimeter to make him a good fit at outside linebacker for the Dolphins. He might start his professional career as a pass-rushing specialist but he has the athleticism required to be a three-down player with solid pro coaching.
Putting him in a rotation with Jaelan Phillips and Chubb at the outside linebacker spot would give head coach Mike McDaniel a tremendous amount of defensive versatility. Perhaps more importantly, it would give the Dolphins the sort of pass rush that has the ability to turn postseason games in their favor.
Robinson isn't going to come in and light the NFL ablaze, but that's not what the Dolphins need from their first-round pick. They need a guy who has a chance to become a difference-maker by the time the playoffs roll around. Robinson has that sort of long-range potential and would give Miami good value in Round 1.