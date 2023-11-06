3 Yankees free agents Mets should poach after Carlos Mendoza hiring
The New York Mets have made a surprising managerial change, hiring former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager. Discover which Yankees free agents could join the Mets.
By James Nolan
After Steve Cohen brought in David Stearns to call the shots for the New York Mets, they decided to part ways with Buck Showalter. Many were left stunned, even star shortstop Francisco Lindor was taken aback by the firing of the 2022 National League Manager of the Year.
With free agency almost upon us, it was wise for Stearns to find a manager rather quickly. He decided to hire former New York Yankees bench coach, Carlos Mendoza.
Mendoza comes with zero managerial experience, but he's spent 15 years with the Yankees organization. He was also a minor league player for over a decade, so the new Mets manager does have potential.
Now that Stearns has appointed the 43-year-old as manager, here are three Yankees free agents the Mets should poach:
3. RP, Wandy Peralta
One of the biggest flaws the Mets have is the lack of reliable bullpen arms. With Edwin Diaz set to return they should see more stability, but Mendoza cannot just rely on the 2x all-star.
The Mets had a bullpen ERA of 4.45, one of the worst in the entire NL. With a need for arms and Wandy Peralta being available, Mendoza should be telling Stearns to bring him in.
Pitching in New York is pressure-packed, but Peralta proved he can handle the pressure. In three seasons with the Yankees, he held a 2.82 ERA. The 30-year-old lefty could be a real factor for the Mets by setting up save scenarios for Diaz.
Peralta would make Mendoza's first year as manager a whole lot easier if he signed with the Mets. The need for a left-handed bullpen arm is there, and the former Yankees reliever could be a perfect fit.