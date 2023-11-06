3 Yankees free agents Mets should poach after Carlos Mendoza hiring
The New York Mets have made a surprising managerial change, hiring former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager. Discover which Yankees free agents could join the Mets.
By James Nolan
2. RP, Kenyan Middleton
The Yankees decided to make a trade minutes before the 2023 deadline with the Chicago Whitesox for Kenyan Middleton. The 30-year-old righty was stellar in his 12 games with New York.
Signing the 30-year-old won't cost a lot, Sportac currently has him projected to garner less than a $10 million salary. It would be a low-risk move for the Mets, but it could offer a great reward.
Before linking up with Mendoza in New York, Middleton was going through an up-and-down season in Chicago. Across 39 games with the Whitesox, his ERA was 3.96.
In his short stint with the Yankees, Middleton held a 1.88 ERA. His 3.84 career ERA across seven seasons in MLB isn't jaw-dropping, but he's a reliable arm.
The former Yanks reliever could be just what the Mets need. In 2023, he appeared in 51 total games. Mendoza will need a reliable bullpen in his first season, and he should be pushing for Stearns to make a call to Middleton.