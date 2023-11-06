Fansided

3 Yankees free agents Mets should poach after Carlos Mendoza hiring

The New York Mets have made a surprising managerial change, hiring former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager. Discover which Yankees free agents could join the Mets.

By James Nolan

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees / Rich Schultz/GettyImages
2. RP, Kenyan Middleton

The Yankees decided to make a trade minutes before the 2023 deadline with the Chicago Whitesox for Kenyan Middleton. The 30-year-old righty was stellar in his 12 games with New York.

Signing the 30-year-old won't cost a lot, Sportac currently has him projected to garner less than a $10 million salary. It would be a low-risk move for the Mets, but it could offer a great reward.

Before linking up with Mendoza in New York, Middleton was going through an up-and-down season in Chicago. Across 39 games with the Whitesox, his ERA was 3.96.

In his short stint with the Yankees, Middleton held a 1.88 ERA. His 3.84 career ERA across seven seasons in MLB isn't jaw-dropping, but he's a reliable arm.

The former Yanks reliever could be just what the Mets need. In 2023, he appeared in 51 total games. Mendoza will need a reliable bullpen in his first season, and he should be pushing for Stearns to make a call to Middleton.

