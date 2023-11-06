3 Yankees free agents Mets should poach after Carlos Mendoza hiring
The New York Mets have made a surprising managerial change, hiring former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager. Discover which Yankees free agents could join the Mets.
By James Nolan
1. SP, Luis Severino
After spending his entire eight-year career with the Yankees, Luis Severino is a free agent for the first time. In his first seven seasons in New York, he held a 3.39 ERA across 122 games. This past season wasn't too pretty, as he went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA.
Signing the former Yankees star would be a risk, but Severino has ace stuff. When he was at his best, the 29-year-old was one of the most feared pitchers in the American League.
Mendoza has been around the Yankees long enough to know if Severino could be a threat to hitters again. The Mets have a glaring need for starters, as Kodai Senga is the only reliable starter on the roster right now.
If Severino can get back to his old ways, he could be a great fit with Mendoza's Mets. The 2x all-star was lights out in 2022, going 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA.
With his ace stuff and previous success, he has the potential to make a difference for any team willing to take a chance on him. The Mets, in particular, could greatly benefit from his presence on their roster, but only time will tell if Mendoza will want Severino.