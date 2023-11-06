Fansided

3 Yankees free agents Mets should poach after Carlos Mendoza hiring

The New York Mets have made a surprising managerial change, hiring former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their new manager. Discover which Yankees free agents could join the Mets.

By James Nolan

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees / Rich Schultz/GettyImages
1. SP, Luis Severino

After spending his entire eight-year career with the Yankees, Luis Severino is a free agent for the first time. In his first seven seasons in New York, he held a 3.39 ERA across 122 games. This past season wasn't too pretty, as he went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA.

Signing the former Yankees star would be a risk, but Severino has ace stuff. When he was at his best, the 29-year-old was one of the most feared pitchers in the American League.

Mendoza has been around the Yankees long enough to know if Severino could be a threat to hitters again. The Mets have a glaring need for starters, as Kodai Senga is the only reliable starter on the roster right now.

If Severino can get back to his old ways, he could be a great fit with Mendoza's Mets. The 2x all-star was lights out in 2022, going 7-3 with a 3.19 ERA.

With his ace stuff and previous success, he has the potential to make a difference for any team willing to take a chance on him. The Mets, in particular, could greatly benefit from his presence on their roster, but only time will tell if Mendoza will want Severino.

