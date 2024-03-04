3 Yankees players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Yankees fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
3. Domingo German had overstayed his welcome with the Yankees
It's hard to believe that Domingo German spent parts of six seasons with the Yankees, but that is the reality of the situation. The Yankees gave this right-hander so many chances to prove that he belonged in their starting rotation long-term and he found many ways to blow each of those chances.
On the mound, German was as inconsistent as they come. Just look at a three-start stretch from this past season in late June. German was booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium after allowing ten runs (eight earned) in 3.1 innings pitched. He followed that up by throwing a Perfect Game just six days later in Oakland. Sure, it's the Athletics, but a Perfect Game is a Perfect Game.
The start after? German couldn't get out of the fifth inning against the Orioles, allowing three runs (two earned) and nine hits. There were starts where German looked unhittable, and other starts where it looked like he didn't belong at the MLB level.
That kind of inconsistency combined with his bevy of off-field issues led to an inevitable offseason breakup. German remains unsigned as of now, and Yankees fans won't miss him regardless of where or if he ends up on another team.