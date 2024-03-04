3 Yankees players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Yankees fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
4. Yankees fans will miss Wandy Peralta's reliability
Wandy Peralta spent parts of the last three seasons with the Yankees and largely flew under the radar. He doesn't have a huge personality, he doesn't throw particularly hard, but he sure is reliable when called upon. That means something.
Peralta posted a sub-3.00 ERA in each season he pitched for the Yankees, and has made at least 56 appearances in each of the last three years. The Yankees have dealt with their share of injuries in the bullpen in recent years, but Peralta was a mainstay.
This past season the 32-year-old had a 2.83 ERA in 63 appearances and 54 innings of work. His command faltered at times and he wasn't quite as dominant as he had been in years past, but Peralta found a way to get the job done virtually every time he was brought into a game. He recorded 18 holds and four saves this past season while blowing only three save opportunities.
The Yankees will still run out one of baseball's best bullpens even without Peralta and are well-equipped from the left side with Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez, but they'll miss Wandy's reliability. There's a reason the Padres gave him a four-year deal.