3 Yankees players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Yankees fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
Following an extremely disappointing 82-80 season, changes were always going to be coming for the New York Yankees. For the team to make it back to the postseason they simply had to revamp their offense and did so in a big way by trading for Juan Soto.
With a slew of players headlined by Soto, Marcus Stroman, and Alex Verdugo arriving in New York this offseason, the Yankees suddenly look like a team that can make noise in the American League. A lot will have to go right for them health-wise, but on paper, this team looks as good as it has looked in years.
In order for Brian Cashman to improve on the roster ahead of the 2024 campaign, he had to let some players go, whether it was in free agency or via trade. Yankees fans are thrilled that some players departed, but wish others hung around a little while longer.
5. Yankees fans won't miss Luis Severino
Luis Severino had some incredible moments in a Yankees uniform. In fact, he looked like one of the best pitchers in the AL in 2017 and 2018, making the All-Star team both years and finishing in the top nine in the AL Cy Young balloting in both seasons as well.
Unfortunately, since those two breakout seasons, Severino has had trouble staying both healthy and productive. From 2019-21, the right-hander made just seven appearances (three starts) as injuries ravaged him. In 2022 he was able to post a solid 3.18 ERA, but made just 19 starts, again, due to injuries. This past season Severino missed even more time, making just 19 appearances (18 starts) but this time around he struggled mightily, posting an ERA approaching 7.00.
The bottom line with Severino is while he's always been incredibly talented, he could not be relied on to take the ball every fifth day. He has just two seasons of 20+ starts, let alone 30+. He's passed the 100-inning mark three times in his eight-year career, and one of those seasons saw him throw just 102 innings.
The upside is there, but it's hard to miss a guy who rarely pitched. When last seen on the mound, Severino was awful. That really sealed the deal in terms of Severino remaining in the Bronx past the 2023 season. Yankees fans hope to see him succeed with the Mets, but it's really hard to wish Brian Cashman made more of an effort to bring him back when he's been inconsistent with his performance and with simply making starts.