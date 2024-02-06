3 young MLB stars who should sign next extensions after Bobby Witt Jr. deal
Bobby Witt Jr. recently received a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Royals. These three stars could be next in line for big extensions
By Curt Bishop
2. Jeremy Pena, SS, Houston Astros
After Carlos Correa left for the Twins, the Houston Astros were fortunate to have a solid internal option waiting in the wings.
In 2022, Jeremy Pena burst onto the scene and took the reins as the starting shortstop to replace Correa. All he did was win a Gold Glove and earn ALCS and World Series MVP honors as the Astros cruised to their second World Series title.
Last season, Pena's power numbers were down a bit, as he hit only 10 home runs in contrast to his 22 dingers in 2022. But his average climbed to .263 and he played a key role in guiding the Astros back to the ALCS.
It may not be long before the Astros have their shortstop of the future locked up. Both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are free agents at the end of the year and could possibly be on their way out.
Given that information, it would make sense for Houston to go ahead and give Pena a contract extension so they can have somebody to build around along with Yordan Alvarez should Altuve and Bregman ultimately depart in free agency.
Pena's future is certainly bright as he enters his third season.