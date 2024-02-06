3 young MLB stars who should sign next extensions after Bobby Witt Jr. deal
Bobby Witt Jr. recently received a massive contract extension with the Kansas City Royals. These three stars could be next in line for big extensions
By Curt Bishop
1. Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals
It's safe to say that the 2023 season was one to forget for the St. Louis Cardinals.
But if there were any bright spots, the emergence of Jordan Walker would be one of them. He began his career with a 12-game hitting streak before being sent down to Triple-A to work on his outfield defense. When he returned, he became a catalyst for the Cardinals.
Extending Walker would be smart since Paul Goldschmidt is in the final year of his contract and unlikely to remain in St. Louis beyond this season. Walker could shift from the outfield to first base in the event that Goldschmidt departs.
But Walker is somebody that has an incredibly high ceiling. His future looks bright, and he'll continue to improve, especially as he gains more experience in the outfield.
The organization is understandably high on him, and the fans in St. Louis are ready to see more of him in 2024. Fans enjoyed watching him flash his potential in 2023, and he'll certainly be an exciting player to watch over the next few years.
But if the Cardinals act now, they can ensure that they're able to keep him around long-term and build around him after the likely departure of Goldschmidt.