30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
12. Regan Smith
Swimming
One of the great rivalries in the Olympics this year is between Australia’s Kaylee McKeown and the United States’ Regan Smith. Most believe the 200 meter backstroke is a fight for bronze because the gold and silver will between Smith and McKeown. Smith once held the world record in this event, but McKeown broke it earlier this year. They will also compete in the 100m backstroke, where Smith actually just broke McKeown’s world record.
As for Smith the swimmer, she’s looking for a major performance after she was left off the top of the podium in Tokyo. She won two silvers (one individual) and a bronze, but she won no golds. She’s just plain better in the pool now. Smith is one of the very best swimmers in the world, and this rivalry is only making her better.
She’s mostly better now because she finally tackled the mental game. Smith has been open about her mental health journey, talking about hiring a sports psychologist to help her cope with the pressures that come with being an Olympic athlete. It clearly worked. Smith, who was always considered one of the fastest swimmers we’ve ever seen, is now performing at the highest levels everywhere.
We love to see a world record at the Olympics. Doing the impossible when more eyes are on it just seems poetic. This might have the highest likelihood to beat a record at the entire games. The two fastest swimmers at the 100m and 200m competing side-by-side, pushing them further than we thought possible. It will be a pleasure to watch.