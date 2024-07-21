30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
5. Bobby Finke
Swimming
Bobby Finke is one of the Olympic athletes looking to defend his crown. He won two of the most exciting races in Tokyo, coming from behind to win both the 800m and 1500m races. In the 800 meter, he went into the final 50 meters in fourth place, and he found a second gear that helped him pass the field.
Finke grew up in a pool. He was raised in Florida, and his dad coached at an aquatics center. His mother was a superstar swimmer at Ball State when she was younger. His sisters are superstar swimmers. This is just genetics and an incredible work ethic.
Crazy finishes are part of Finke’s charm. This is how he swims. And it’s why he is someone that should have as many eyes as possible. At the end of the day, fans watch sports for the impressive feats and exciting endings. Finke is going to provide both. Seeing him at the end of races is a pure feat.
Another interesting nugget is Finke has been practicing alongside swimming legend Katie Ledecky. He has said that is a motivating factor in his pursuit of a repeat. How could it not be?