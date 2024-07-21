30 American athletes to watch at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Nick Villano
4. Scottie Scheffler
Golf
Golf at the Olympics is so interesting. There have only been four Games where golfers have had an opportunity. It’s been played at the last two Olympics, but then there’s about a 100-year gap between eligibility. Even today, golf is just not considered a must-watch sport. However, that might change this year. The rules are interesting, as 60 golfers from each gender qualify, and at least one French golfer must qualify, and one golfer from each of the five major geographic regions as well (Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania).
Xander Schauffele is back to defend his medal, but he has to compete with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The 2024 Masters Champion is looking to add 'Olympic Champion' to his resume. He’s also won The Player’s Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Memorial Tournament in 2024. He’s on a pretty impressive run for golf, and now he’s looking to add to the U.S. medal count.
Scheffler is the biggest star in golf, and he will draw eyes to a sport that hasn’t had the Olympic focus. It’s a four-day event, and it’s not like the other sports with a full-throttle play style, but if an exciting end is on the horizon, big putts and huge drives could bring the same stress as a 100-meter race.