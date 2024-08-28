30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
5. Utah vs. Oklahoma State: Sept. 21
We really wish this game was later in the season, but we can’t ignore how important it will be in eventually deciding who plays in the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 is getting an automatic bid no matter what. Those are the rules this year, so someone from this conference is going to play for a National Championship.
The two seemingly top teams in this division are Oklahoma State and Utah. Utah is currently ranked 12th and OKSt. is 17th. Meanwhile, the SEC has five teams ahead of both and the Big Ten has four. This is the state of the Big 12 minus the Red River Rivalry.
Enough bad mouthing the conference. There is a real chance this game could be incredibly fun. Utah showed signs of being the old Utah, the Alex Smith Utah, but then everyone got hurt. Literally, their three biggest stars including quarterback Cameron Rising were lost for the season. Star tight end Brant Kuithe is a true game changer, and he’s back for another go. Running back Micah Bernard rounds out a fantastic offense.
Ollie Gordon II is really all anyone needs to know about Oklahoma State. The returning Doak Walker Award winner might be the most talented player in college football. It sounds crazy, but this is just continuing the legacy of insane Cowboys running backs. Yet, Gordon is the first to win the Doak Walker. Not Chuba Hubbard, Justice Hill, or Tatum Bell won the award (it wasn’t around for Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas). If Oklahoma State makes the Playoff, Gordon is driving them there.