30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
4. Georgia vs. Texas: Oct. 19
The SEC schedule makers threw Texas a bone by making this game in Austin, but it is a tall task for the Longhorns nonetheless. The Georgia Bulldogs were left out of the College Football Playoff last season. Georgia was the number one or two team in the rankings every week, expect the last week. They lost to Alabama, and they were out. Just like that. One of the best teams in college football no longer has a chance to play for a championship.
That’s not happening this year, at least not like that. Which is what brings so much intrigue to this Georgia-Texas matchup. There is absolutely a world where the winner and loser of this game makes it to the tournament. We saw it last year with Texas and Alabama both making it there despite both having a loss. With 12 teams, there’s room for everyone.
Yet, a loss here leaves no room for error from either team. Both have harder schedules and rivalry games that throw a wrench into everything they are doing. Both have possibly the most talented rosters in the NCAA. Both have fantastic QBs (Ewers for Texas and Carson Beck for Georgia) who could see their draft stock rise with a win in this game.
There is so much on the line in this one game. If it was in November, it’s likely number one. Since there’s time for the committee to forget the true makings of the winner and loser, it falls to four.