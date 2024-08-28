30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
3. Ohio State vs. Oregon: Oct. 12
Another crazy matchup on October 12th, but this one takes the case. As it stands right now, this is the number two and number three teams in the nation facing off in the middle of the regular season. It’s exactly what many were hoping for with all this realignment. We want bigger matchups. We hate to see what the sport has become and how the teams and players can’t even sign a one-year lease without the threat of moving, but the matchups this is creating are truly insane.
What is Oregon this season? They are all offense all the time. Does that translate to the Big Ten? What better way to test this out than playing the top ranked team in the conference.
Ohio State has everything on the line. Now, this isn’t even their most important game of the season, but it could tell the story of the season. Can Ryan Day even survive one loss this season? After yet another rivalry loss and year without a College Football Playoff, would the Buckeyes pull the trigger on a coaching change with yet another loss in a major matchup and Urban Meyer still cashing those Jacksonville Jaguars checks?
This game matters to both teams. They are trying to establish that they are the best of the best. They have a chance to prove it relatively early in the season.