30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
28. Clemson vs. Georgia: Aug. 31
Games that take place before the calendar turns to September usually aren’t as consequential as other games on the schedule, but the Kickoff Game usually does play a role. It’s two fantastic teams, often playing out of conference, to act as the official kickoff to the season. We’ve already seen a major upset, with Florida State losing to Georgia Tech before it’s officially Week 1. Could the same thing happen here to Georgia, changing the trajectory of the College Football Playoff?
Clemson-Georgia would have been number one in most years, but this is a Clemson team still trying to figure itself out. Clemson finished last season ranked 20th in the league. They’ve had at least three losses in three seasons in a row, and they had four losses last season.
Meanwhile, Georgia is as motivated as ever after a loss in the SEC Championship caused them to be on the outside of the Playoff. They might have been the best team last season, but they lost the chance to prove it because of timing.
And that timing is why this game isn’t much higher on the list. Sure, Clemson’s impact on the rankings isn’t what it used to be, but this is still a franchise with a household name. They still often have one of the great recruiting classes every year. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are looking for redemption, and they could be looking to make a statement in game number one.