30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
27. Kansas State vs. Iowa State: Nov. 30
We already talked about how wild the Big 12 is going to be. There could be a really good team winning this division with three losses. This is going to be a dog fight from every team in this division. Any team could play spoiler any given Saturday. Kansas State seems to be one of the best teams in the conference off the bat.
The Wildcats lost a lot of good players in the offseason through the transfer portal and end of eligibility, but adding offensive tackle Easton Kilty was huge. There are some pieces at the skill positions, but this team is about Will Howard. He could be really good, and he might be playing for his career. If he dominates, he could be a top-60 pick in the NFL Draft. If not, he could be playing in Canada.
It’s hard to figure out Iowa State. This team seems far away from the days of Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Yet, this is still one of the most veteran-laden teams in the conference. That experience will help with consistency, something that devastated this team last season.
These two teams are in opposite sides of the argument. The Cyclones have many returning starters, but the Wildcats don’t have enough. Despite this, most have Kansas State as a possible Big 12 winner, but don’t be surprised if by the time these two face, Iowa State is now in the championship conversation.