30 games that will eventually decide the 12-team College Football Playoff
By Nick Villano
26. Kentucky vs. Tennessee: Nov. 2
Kentucky is a team that’s lost a lot of faith in the rankings coming into this season. Based on final ranking, 2018 Kentucky would have been in the College Football Playoff. The 2021 Wildcats might have fought for a spot too, but that team is currently under investigation for money schemes. However, the 2024 Kentucky Wildcats are considered one of the bottom-half teams in the conference. Brock Vandagriff is the third transfer quarterback to start for Kentucky in as many years. That has a lot to do with the projections.
By Nov. 2, we know who Kentucky is. We also should know who Tennessee is. There’s one big difference between the Wildcats and the Volunteers, and that’s hope.
Many believe that Tennessee should be in the conversation for the Playoff by the end of the season. Tennessee has a very talented roster, they can compete for this very competitive conference, and at the end of the year, Tennessee might be either a powerhouse who could win it all or facing disappointment.
That’s what makes this game so intriguing. There are always teams that surprised by the end of the season. In years past, there wasn’t enough room for surprise teams to make it into the College Football Playoff. With 12 teams invited, more surprises can make it. One of these teams would be a surprise. The other, well, would still be a surprise. Still, this game could tell us a lot about the end of the SEC season.