Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
18. WR Reggie Wayne
Longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison ranks fifth in NFL history in career receptions (1,102), ninth in receiving yards (14,580), and only four players in league annals grabbed more touchdown passes (128). He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl Champion (XLI) in 13 seasons. Still, the prolific pass-catcher wasn’t elected to the Pro Football on the first ballot and finally got the call from Canton on his third year of eligibility.
Reggie Wayne was Harrison’s teammate for eight seasons. They were one of the great wide receiving tandems in football history and both got plenty of attention from quarterback Peyton Manning. Wayne spent 14 seasons with the Colts and has some pretty serious numbers himself. The 2001 first-round pick from the University of Miami ranks 10th in league history in both catches (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345) while his TD reception total (82) makes him one of “only” 32 players to catch at least 80 passes for scores.
It's also worth noting that Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2010 All-Pro, was also part of that Super Bowl title team. Speaking of the playoffs, he played in a total of 21 postseason contests and totaled 93 catches for 1,254 yards and nine scores. That included a 53-yard TD pass in the 29-17 win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.