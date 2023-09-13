Top 30 NFL players not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Ranking the 30 best NFL players who have not made their way into Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
17. DB Eddie Meador
Defensive back Eddie Meador was one of the 12 Semifinalists by the Seniors Committee for the Class of 2024. However, he was not named as one of the three Finalists for the Class of 2024.
A seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 1959, the Arkansas Tech product missed only one game in 12 seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro returned five of his 46 interceptions for scores and also recovered 22 fumbles.
Meador, who passed away on September 4, has received ringing endorsements from three men already enshrined in Canton, Ohio, all who were with the 12-year pro at one time with the Rams.
“I always saw Eddie as a tough guy who probably knew more football than most people ever dream about,” said Tom Mack (via Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin). “His knowledge of what people were going to do before the ball was snapped as his greatest strength. Smart, instinctive and aggressive are the three words that come to mind when I think of Eddie Meador.”
Defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (via NFL historian John Turney) once stated that his former teammate and noted that he was “outstanding in coverage and a fierce tackler. He had a remarkable nose for the football that allowed him to come up with big plays again and again.”
Head coach George Allen once said of Meador (via Turney) that he was “resourceful and inventive. He made plays you didn't think he could make. He had real leadership qualities and captained the Rams for me.”