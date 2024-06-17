30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
15. Justin Houston, Free agent
We’re looking at another gridiron legend who is looking for his next, and maybe final home. Justin Houston is hoping to put what was an awful season behind him. He only had 0.5 sacks in 2023. He had 9.5 in the year prior. It could be a one-year flaw in his resume, or it could be the end of a great career. Either way, Houston doesn’t seem ready to let it go.
Houston is looking to play his 14th season. Right now, only Von Miller has more sacks as an active player. We’ve seen many veteran players have a rough season and bounce back. We’ve also seen players have a rough season and that is a sign that it’s the beginning of the end. It seems like teams are hesitant to figure out which one that was for Houston.
It’s also possible Houston was miserable in Carolina, a pretty easy conclusion to reach since he asked for his release. He’s trying to make sure he doesn’t make that mistake with the next place he signs. We’re sure a team would take a flier on Houston, but it’s probably not the team Houston wants.
Either way, Houston could probably find a home in the middle of the season, but it’s likely going to be his last. Unless he could pull the turnaround of the century, this will likely be the last thing Houston does in his career. It would be poetic to return to the Chiefs for one last run as they go for a three-peat.