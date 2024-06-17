30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
16. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills
This one is incredibly complicated. Von Miller has had a hectic first year in Buffalo. It seemed like with all the salary cap issues the Bills have, with how terrible Miller was last season, and his legal issues, they would attempt to get out of his contract through a void. Instead, the Bills restructured his deal and kept him on the roster.
Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal in March of 2022. It looked like he secured the rest of his career with a team that was looking to develop a Super Bowl contender. They changed the contract to be incentive-laden. They took out all of the guarantees after this season. It was a real gut job.
Miller has been a disaster with the Bills, and the domestic violence allegations were the final straw for how things were laid out in the original contract. Miller has one chance to show that he is still a dominant player. He tore his ACL in 2022, and he literally had zero sacks last season.
With all the guarantees gone and the Bills still dealing with a salary cap mess, it’s very likely this is the last year Miller will play in Buffalo. He ditched the knee brace, so maybe that helps him this season. He’s just become a headache, and no team wants to sign on for a headache that’s no longer a superstar. Sometimes, they don’t even want a superstar headache.