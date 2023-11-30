Bills star Von Miller has arrest warrant out for alleged assault in Dallas
Things are not going well for Von Miller at all these days. The two-time Super Bowl champion of Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams fame finds himself in hot water from a legal perspective, now on his third NFL team. The Buffalo Bills edge rusher has an arrest warrant issued out for alleged assault of his pregnant girlfriend in his native Dallas, Texas. Buffalo is on its annual bye for this week.
The Dallas Police Department confirmed the warrant initially reported by WFAA in Dallas. As the report goes, Dallas Police responded to a disturbance around 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning in which Miller allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. She alleges he assaulted her, having sustained minor injuries from the domestic violence dispute. Miller was not there at the scene.
Miller was not listed in Dallas County jail records as of 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday morning. The Bills issued the following statement about Miller's legal situation, as well as the ongoing investigation.
"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."
The NFL also issued a statement on the matter as well. Here is what the league had to say about this.
"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time."
Miller signed a six-year deal worth $120 million in 2022. He has played in 19 games for the Bills.
UPDATE: According to Josina Anderson, Miller was processed and released on bail in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE, 7:07 pm ET: The alleged victim in the domestic violence charge has texted with prosecutors saying there was no assault, according to WFAA.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Miller has gotten into trouble with the law. Back in 2021, he was under investigation by police in Parker, Colorado but no charges were filed. The nature of the investigation and his potential charges were never disclosed publicly. Miller split the 2021 NFL season between the Broncos, who drafted him out of Texas A&M, and the Rams, who traded for him.
While Miller signed his massive contract two offseasons ago to help the Bills finally get over the hump and get back to the Super Bowl, Buffalo came up short last year and look middling at best in year two of his deal. There is a direct correlation to the Bills' downward tick and their former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll taking over as the head coach of the New York Giants ahead of last season.
Miller is only 34-years-old, but his playing career is starting to wind down. He suffered a torn ACL in his first season with the Bills a year ago, working his way back from the injury this season. In eight games so far this season for the Bills, the future hall of fame pass rusher has not registered a sack. The nature of this alleged assault could prevent him from being a first-ballot hall of famer one day.
This is the type of stuff you hate to see, especially from one of the very best edge rushers of all time.