30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
8. Patrick Peterson, Free agent
Here's another legend at his position. Patrick Peterson has been in the best cornerback debate since he joined the league in 2011. He started his journey by leaving LSU and getting drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. He was so good, he stole a starting role from his rookie season. He never really dropped off since then (except really recently).
He’s still getting interceptions, including two last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We wouldn’t be surprised if he took a depth role back on Mike Tomlin’s squad. He could also play a depth role basically everywhere. He was once in the conversation with Darrelle Revis, so we assume he’s close to 40, but he’s only 33 years old. Of course, cornerback is a position where speed means a lot more than other positions, but Peterson could still go.
The active player with the most interceptions made his first starts at safety last year, which could also extend his career. We saw with other talented cornerbacks that a move to safety eliminates some of the risks of age. If Peterson is open to doing that full-time, a team could come calling, but we still feel like Peterson is on borrowed time. It’s clear the league agrees, or he’d be signed by now.