30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
9. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Alright, this one is spicy. Cooper Kupp is one of the most unexpected names on this list. He’s just two years removed from being considered the best wide receiver in the league. He found this fantastic opportunity to dominate the league for a few months, and he was discussed as if he were in the realm of Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.
Kupp definitely deserved it at the time. He almost broke most of the wide-receiving records in 2021. He had 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He came as close as anyone not named Calvin Johnson has to 2,000 receiving yards. Kupp led the league in every receiving stat on his way to a Super Bowl championship.
Now, he gets to play second fiddle to a new up-and-coming star in Puka Nacua. Kupp and Nacua aren’t getting enough love as the best one-two duo in the league. Maybe will point to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but Kupp and Nacua wouldn’t surprise anyone if they beat all those duos in production.
As for Kupp, he’s playing on the other side of 30. He’s made his money, and this is the last year where his contract is almost fully guaranteed. Next year, the Rams could get out of about half of his contract. He might hold on to one more year or maybe he plays out his full contract, but we wouldn’t be floored if this is the last year we see Kupp due to injuries or other factors.