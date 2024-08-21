30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
16. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
That is, unless it is the Rams who are the surprise team in the NFC West. Matthew Stafford is trying to make the most of the twilight of his career. The defense must move on from one of the greatest defensive players ever, Aaron Donald. They have two great wide receivers — Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. However, it’s all about one player if this team is going to be great.
Kyren Williams came out of nowhere to become one of the best running backs in the NFL last season. Truly, this was out of nowhere. Going into last season, Cam Akers was the guy in the offense, but he was dealing with some injury issues. Zach Evans was expected to be the backup. Williams didn’t wait long to show he was the guy to have in fantasy, scoring two touchdowns in Week 1.
Despite missing five games last season, Williams still had 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was incredibly clutch, scoring eight touchdowns in games that were decided by one score. Williams added another 200 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
If Williams is truly going to be in the MVP conversation, he needs to get more involved in the passing game. We’re not asking him to be Saquon Barkley, but he needs to have a stellar season. We’re expecting him to get at least 500 yards receiving on top of between 1,500 and 1,800 yards.