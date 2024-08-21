30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
2. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
If the Cleveland Browns see the same version of Deshaun Watson they’ve seen since trading for him, then it’s going to be another long season in Believe-land. However, Myles Garrett will likely single-handedly make sure this team makes the playoffs. It’s honestly insane how great he’s been. With Aaron Donald retiring, there’s really no other player who can even come close to the claim of Garrett’s legendary status, and he’s firmly in his prime.
Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He edged out T.J. Watt despite having worse statistics, but voters could see through tackle and sack numbers. Garrett is getting in the backfield and getting to the quarterback with consistency. He had a career-high Football Reference Approximate Value of 20.
Garrett got to the QB 30 times outside of his 14 sacks. This is despite defenses putting double and triple teams on him during every single play. Garrett is covered like a deranged fan trying to get to Taylor Swift, but this time, he gets through.
The last time a defensive player won the MVP was all the way back in 1986 when Lawrence Taylor took home the award. It is way over time that a defensive player was named MVP of the entire NFL. Garrett is right up there with LT in terms of impact on the game.