30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
The top two on this list seem pretty easy. Picking the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year is a no-brainer for future MVP. After that, this could go in a million different directions. We went with a somewhat surprising next choice, but let’s look at the facts. There are few, if any, players who can impact a game like Tyreek Hill. He might be the fastest star player ever in the NFL. Most teams know what he’s going to do, yet they still can’t stop him deep.
On top of that, the Dolphins had a terrible offseason, losing multiple players at key positions. They are coming off a season where they collapsed down the stretch, and now most have them outside the AFC East conversation to the New York Jets of all teams. If the Dolphins are going to win the division and be a high seed in the AFC, it will take a very good season from Hill.
If that happens, he should absolutely be in MVP consideration. Again, we’re talking about the most valuable player here. How can anyone argue that a player, even a quarterback, can be as valuable as Hill when he’s playing at his best? He’s able to catch the ball no matter when quarterbacks put it, he can break tackles or just straight up run past defenders, and he can execute trick plays with the best of players.
A wide receiver has never won the MVP. It’s a travesty, really. How did Jerry Rice never win MVP, possibly the best player at any position ever? This quarterback suffocation of the MVP needs to stop, and Hill could be the right player to make it happen.