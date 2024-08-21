30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
29. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
The Taylor Swift effect is real. Imagine the outrage if Travis Kelce, in an aging season, becomes the first tight end to ever win MVP. In 2014, Rob Gronkowski was second for Offensive Player of the Year, but he didn’t even make the top five in MVP. It’s the same reason why a wide receiver has never won the MVP. Voters assess the greatness of pass catchers as at least half because of the person throwing them the ball. While there is some logic there, it’s definitely not the main reason these players are successful.
Many will say Kelce is successful because of the man he’s playing with, but let’s look at this the other way. How much of Patrick Mahomes's success should be attributed to Kelce's success? Mahomes, at one point, had Hill and Kelce on the roster, and he hasn’t lost much after Hill was sent to Miami. That’s because of Kelce.
Mr. Swift address this on his podcast, explaining why he doesn’t think a tight end will win the MVP. When talking about how quarterbacks always win the MVP, Kelce was very nonchalant about it, saying, “What are you going to do?”.
Well, what he’s going to do is win the award. Now that he’s put it out there, and because there are more eyes on him than maybe anyone in the world due to the “Swifties,” Kelce having a relative bounce-back season from the one he had last year will be amazing. If he can turn back the clock just a little and put up Madden-level numbers, Kelce could win the prize.