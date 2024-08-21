30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
30. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
From 1999 to 2001, the St. Louis Rams won all three league MVP awards. Kurt Warner won the award in 99 and 2001, and Marshall Faulk won the award in the middle year. They were the last duo to win back-to-back MVP awards from the same team. The time it happened before that was in the 1980s, and it’s when a kicker inexplicably won the award.
The Baltimore Ravens have the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, under center. He’s a two-time MVP who is looking to be even better in the playoffs. The Ravens went after one of the best running backs in the history of the league this offseason when they signed Derrick Henry. The Ravens have had every available running back on this roster. Legends like Melvin Gordon, Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake, Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, and Le’Veon Bell have been on this roster as the team dealt with injuries. Now, they have as consistent a running back as we’ve ever seen.
Knowing how durable Derrick Henry is might push the Ravens to take a little pressure off Jackson and put it on the running game. They want the best of Jackson in the playoffs, so that could give us the best of Henry in the regular season.
This is the type of season that could win an MVP. One player putting the team on his back when they need it. Henry has done it before, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and getting MVP votes in 2022.