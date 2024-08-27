30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
12. Alex Leatherwood, Los Angeles Chargers
Some might say that Alex Leatherwood is already a bust. The Las Vegas Raiders sent him away after just one year. They used the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to take Leatherwood, who seemed like a massive reach in the moment. The very next tackle taken was Christian Darrisaw, who the Minnesota Vikings could kiss the Raiders for letting fall to 21. Now, the Vikes have one of the best tackles in the league, and the Raiders are doing their best to further themselves from the Leatherwood pick.
However, Leatherwood has a unique opportunity in front of him. Jim Harbaugh knows talent. He knows how to get the most out of talent. He especially knows how to coach an offensive line and make those players great.
Right now, Leatherwood is a backup, but with one injury to rookie Joe Alt or star Rashawn Slater, and he could revitalize his career. He could also play guard, which he has in his career when it means a starter spot. There are options for Leatherwood, and that is surprising for a player who’s already been with four franchises.
Leatherwood needs a little luck here, as he doesn’t currently have a starting spot, but this is a player that Harbaugh could turn into one of his pet projects. Harbaugh recruited Leatherwood while at Michigan early in his tenure. This is a player who was once considered one of the best high school prospects in the country. The talent is there. Something just hasn’t clicked in the NFL, and Harbaugh might be the key.