30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
13. Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye has lofty expectations for himself in 2024. He thinks he can get the stat line most expected from him when the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in 2021. Many thought the Colts got themselves a legit game-changer. And maybe they did! However, a career-high 8.5 sacks and 10 QB hits (in different seasons) isn’t telling that story.
Paye told NFL.com that he’s shooting for 12-15 sacks. Those are two very different numbers. One would assume 12 sacks just build to the expected progression from the 8.5 sacks he had last season. It would still be good and avoid a “bust” status, but it’s not what many expected from him. Fifteen sacks is a completely different story, putting him with those great pass rushers. That would have put him ahead of the Raiders Maxx Crosby for sixth in the league.
Yet, it’s a “believe it when we see it” situation. Paye’s 8.5 sacks was tied for 33rd in the league last season. Again, that’s fine we suppose, but this is a player who was supposed to be so much more.
Paye had decent grades on analytics platforms, so the counting stats are expected to follow. However, players don’t usually get paid on analytics if the numbers never follow. He can’t be given an extension based on analytics. He needs to hit the quarterback. He needs to get into the backfield and stop running backs.