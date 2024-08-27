30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
20. A.J. Dillon. Green Bay Packers
A.J. Dillon has always been the number two running back in Green Bay waiting for his chance to take over the starting position. With Aaron Jones finally with another team, Dillon can stay as number two. That’s because the Packers gave big money to Josh Jacobs. The former first-round pick signed to be a major part of the Jordan Love offense.
So where does that leave Dillon? Of course, the Packers didn’t spend $48 million on Jacobs just to play Dillon (who also re-signed this offseason). However, the Packers brought him back for a reason. They liked Dillon, and they hoped he would take over. It didn’t work, but that doesn’t mean they lost faith completely (obviously since they re-signed him).
The Packers hopefully have a plan to use both running backs. Of course, Dillon would be good if Jacobs gets injured, but there is an offense in the mind of LaFleur that could utilize both every drive.
Dillon is currently fighting an injury. The severity of it hasn’t been revealed at the time of this writing, but it doesn’t appear to be something that would impact his season completely. Dillon does need to find a way to stay healthy to avoid bust status. There will likely be a time when Jacobs gets injured, and Dillon could step up and earn another contract elsewhere.