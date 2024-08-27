30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
19. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy really, really needed a new lease on his NFL career, and he got it this offseason. He was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Cleveland Browns, becoming what many expect to be the second receiver in that offense. This is also an offense that might be in flux after an offseason’s worth of rumors tied to Brandon Aiyuk. Since that never happened, there might be some turmoil in the locker room. Amari Cooper might be upset. Heck, he might even ask for his own trade.
We almost put Elijah Moore on this list, but really, only one of these two could break out. It can’t be both. Jeudy seems like the obvious choice because Moore already had his chance last season, and he didn’t really get the job done.
One thing hurting this Browns offense is there have been minor pain points the players are dealing with in training camp. All four of Jeudy, Cooper, Moore, and Deshaun Watson have missed time in practice. So, there will be some chemistry that needs to be built between Jeudy and Watson.
Also, the whole Watson situation has to figure itself out. He’s been pretty bad since going to the Browns. This is truly his last shot to have the benefit of the doubt. With Cooper, Jeudy, and Moore there, plus Nick Chubb returning from injury, Watson will never have a better chance to become a top QB again. If that happens, a rising tide raises all ships, and that includes Jerry Jeudy.