30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
23. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams has had a tumultuous NFL career, and most of it has been with him waiting on the sidelines. He came into the league injured, suffering a torn ACL at Alabama. The Lions still took him 12th overall based on the ridiculous talent he showed in college. He didn’t play in his rookie season until December, and he finished the season with just one catch on nine targets. That one catch was a 41-yard touchdown grab, so he showed a little of what was on the docket.
Then, in 2023, he got caught gambling while on the Lions' property. It wasn’t the seedy gambling some have been caught doing, but since it was in the team hotel, he was suspended for six games (later dropped to four). Williams took the suspension, which ended up being shorter than some of his teammates (because he only bet on college games) and returned in the middle of the season.
By then, the Lions were rolling, and Williams would only upset the apple core of a humming offense. So, the Lions slowly integrated him back.
Williams never broke 70 yards in a game. He only had two touchdowns. It was pretty clear he didn’t have chemistry with Jared Goff which is built throughout the season. This year, Williams is committed to starting Week 1 for the first time in his career. He seems poised to be the number two wide receiver in a very successful offense. He’ll be given every opportunity to succeed after spending two seasons too often on the sidelines.