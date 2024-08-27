30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
24. Jahan Dotson, W̶a̶s̶h̶i̶n̶g̶t̶o̶n̶ C̶o̶m̶m̶a̶n̶d̶e̶r̶s̶ Philadelphia Eagles
This one is the rare time when we have someone on a list, and before we hit “publish,” something major happens that changes the narrative. Still, Jahan Dotson is on the verge of “bust” status, and he might have a harder hill to climb after it was clear Washington didn’t believe in him. The Commanders traded Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles, within the division, for a third-round pick, two seventh-round picks, and Washington added a fifth-round pick to finish out the deal.
Dotson made his name at Penn State, so maybe heading back to the Keystone State will be the key to unlocking his potential. He hasn’t been very good with the Commanders, and it’s clear the new regime think the former 16th-overall pick wasn’t worth a roster spot.
The big issue for Dotson is he’s now behind one of the best duos in the NFL. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are as good and talented as anyone at the position. Brown has been insane since the trade from the Titans to the Eagles, and Smith has come into his own after he was drafted out of Alabama. How can Dotson make an impact with two amazing players in front of him?
Last year’s Eagles third wide receiver had 164 yards. The year before, Quez Watkins had 354 yards. However, the Eagles traded for Dotson for a reason. They clearly think there’s a role here for him. Plus, Kellen Moore has been good at spreading the ball around. Every year in Dallas, Moore’s third wide receiver had at least 500 yards, and most years they had north of 800. Last year is hard to judge for Moore since every receiver in LA got injured, but we can assume Dotson will get a much bigger role than expected.