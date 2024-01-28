4 Baltimore Ravens who won't be back after AFC Championship Game loss
These four Baltimore Ravens players will not be back next season after losing in the AFC Championship Game.
1) Josh Johnson won't be back with the Ravens next season
37-year-old Josh Johnson continues to find ways to extend his career. He was signed by the Ravens this past offseason for his third stint with the franchise to serve as the team's third quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.
The Ravens brought Johnson back a year after he was actually pressed into action, appearing in the NFC Championship game after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the 49ers loss against the Eagles. This season, with Jackson staying healthy and Huntley starting Baltimore's Week 18 loss against the Steelers, Johnson has not appeared in a single game.
The Ravens already have Jackson and Malik Cunningham under contract for the 2024 season, and there's a good chance they're going to re-sign Huntley to be Jackson's backup. That leaves little room for Baltimore to also bring Johnson back.
If Johnson does not retire, perhaps he'll go to a team where he can dress as a backup or where he can act as a mentor for a young starter. He won't get the chance to do either in Baltimore, making it unlikely that he'll be back in Baltimore.