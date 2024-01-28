4 Baltimore Ravens who won't be back after AFC Championship Game loss
These four Baltimore Ravens players will not be back next season after losing in the AFC Championship Game.
2) Jadeveon Clowney has priced himself out of a potential return with the Ravens
The Ravens signed Jadeveon Clowney when his value was at an all-time low, guaranteeing him just $2.5 million after a disappointing season with the Browns. It couldn't have worked out any better for Baltimore.
Clowney had a career year for the Ravens, appearing in all 17 games and setting a career-high with 9.5 sacks. Additionally, the 30-year-old ranked fifth overall in pass rush win rate for EDGE rushers, posting a 25% success rate in 267 attempts despite being double-teamed 25% of the time according to ESPN.
Clowney is one of many elite defensive players hitting free agency for Baltimore, and it's very likely that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta will have to let at least one of them go. Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike are must-signs, leaving Clowney as the odd-man out.
Clowney has the chance to cash in after an outstanding year, and he likely won't be able to do it the way he wants by re-signing with Baltimore. The Ravens should absolutely pursue a reunion if the price is right, but chances are, it won't be after he was one of the best EDGE rushers in the NFL.