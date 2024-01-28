4 Baltimore Ravens who won't be back after AFC Championship Game loss
These four Baltimore Ravens players will not be back next season after losing in the AFC Championship Game.
3) JK Dobbins' injury woes will lead to his departure from Baltimore
There's no denying that when healthy, JK Dobbins is an incredibly efficient running back. Throughout his four-year career, Dobbins has averaged an extremely impressive 5.8 yards per carry. The problem is, Dobbins has only appeared in three of his four seasons and has played in just 24 games overall due to a bevy of injuries.
Dobbins burst onto the scene in 2020 and rushed for 805 yards despite being outcarried by Gus Edwards and outstarted by Mark Ingram. He did that thanks to his outstanding average of six yards per attempt. Since appearing in 15 games that season, Dobbins has combined to play in nine games over the last three years including just one in 2023.
The 25-year-old tore his Achilles tendon in the first week of this season, knocking him out for the remainder of the campaign. In his absence, Gus Edwards has looked really solid on the ground, and even rookie Keaton Mitchell showed flashes when he's been healthy.
With Dobbins entering a free agency and the Ravens having other options, there isn't much reason to bring Dobbins back. Hopefully he'll find some playing time elsewhere and find a way to stay healthy.