4 big-name free agents for Vikings to avoid like the plague
If the Vikings want to go from also-rans to contenders they need to nail free agency. Signing any of these four players would be disastrous for Minnesota.
2. Isaiah Wynn, OL
Dalton Risner potentially leaving Minnesota via free agency leaves the team with a hole to fill at guard. Isaiah Wynn is one of the most accomplished guards hitting the open market. That does not mean the Vikings should be the team to sign the former first-round pick to a multi-year deal.
Availability is an underrated quality in the NFL and it's one Wynn lacks. He's only managed to play in approximately half of his potential games at the pro level over his six-year career. Any team signing him in free agency needs to demand a significant discount with the expectation that he's going to miss significant time.
The Vikings are not a team with the financial flexibility to sign a part-time starter to a full-scale contract. Wynn has an intriguing skill set but it's not on the field frequently enough to justify the sort of deal he's going to command in free agency.
The depth at the guard position in this year's draft class should allow the Vikings to fill Risner's spot in the starting lineup with a talented rookie who can be cost-controlled for multiple years. That's the right matchup of value and upside for Minnesota to pursue. Inking Wynn to a big deal might win the press conference but it won't win many games for the Vikings during the life of the free agent's deal.