4 big-name free agents for Vikings to avoid like the plague
If the Vikings want to go from also-rans to contenders they need to nail free agency. Signing any of these four players would be disastrous for Minnesota.
3. Frankie Luvu, LB
The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season but Frankie Luvu's ascent to a high-quality starter at linebacker was a rare bright spot for Carolina. He hits free agency at the perfect time to land a solid, multi-year deal from a team looking for a playmaker on defense.
It's easy to envision a scenario where Minnesota looks at Luvu as a potential replacement for Jordan Hicks at middle linebacker. He could fill that void and become a solid playmaker for the Vikings defense. The mistake of signing him as a free agent is that he's going to command a contract that will overpay him as a middle linebacker.
Things would be different for the Vikings and Luvu if he could help ease their pass-rushing concerns. Unfortunately, that's one of the things he doesn't do well from the linebacker spot. He has good speed and athleticism but lacks the raw burst required to torment opposing quarterbacks on inside blitzes.
There are plenty of teams that can take advantage of Luvu's skill set as the final piece they need to forge an intimidating defense. The Vikings are not one of those teams. They have far too many expensive holes to fill before splashing significant cash on an off-ball linebacker who can't rush the passer. Minnesota needs to let Luvu land somewhere else in free agency.