4 big-name free agents for Vikings to avoid like the plague
If the Vikings want to go from also-rans to contenders they need to nail free agency. Signing any of these four players would be disastrous for Minnesota.
The Minnesota Vikings' 2023 season effectively ended the moment Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. Ironically, the team's offseason is still being dominated by the status of the injured quarterback. No matter what, the Vikings need to execute a nearly flawless free-agency if they want to move up the standings in the crowded NFC North.
Quarterback isn't the only problem position for MInnesota heading into the free agency period though. Edge rusher is also a major concern. Danielle Hunter is hitting the open market as possibly the best pass-rush threat. Jonathan Bullard won't be as attractive to other teams but he's also a flight risk. One spot might be filled via the draft but it's hard to imagine Minnesota not bringing in at least one veteran to strengthen their pass-rushing corps.
If Vikings fans see their favorite team sign any of the following four players it should be cause for major concern. The list begins with a very controversial name who's meant a great deal to the franchise.
4. Kirk Cousins, QB
It's time for the Vikings to make the tough decision and turn the page on their starting quarterback. Cousins is not elite and is going to command that sort of contract. Minnesota needs to make a move in the draft to secure his long-term successor.
That type of gamble will likely reduce the team's win total in 2024 but it will set the franchise up for more future success. Letting Cousins go might not be popular but it's necessary.
Re-signing him to another lucrative contract will only keep the Vikings mired in mediocrity. It's time for the Vikings to let Cousins go and chart a new course.