4 Blue Jays players who could be traded before Opening Day
It wouldn't be surprising to see any of these four Toronto Blue Jays players get moved before Opening Day.
2) Santiago Espinal has no clear role on this Blue Jays team
Santiago Espinal has spent each of the last four seasons as a valuable contributor for the Blue Jays. He can play three infield positions well, and has a respectable .757 OPS against left-handed pitching. With the Blue Jays signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa this offseason, it's hard to see a clear role for Espinal.
Right now, Toronto has Davis Schneider, Cavan Biggio, and Kiner-Falefa as other infield options on their active roster, and that's not even including guys like Orelvis Martinez and Addison Barger who are close to MLB-ready.
Espinal being right-handed offers little versatility. That's something that can go in Cavan Biggio's favor, as he's the lone left-handed hitting infielder Toronto has to offer.
While the Jays don't have much of a need for Espinal, he does provide value as a versatile infielder who can play three different positions at a high level and hit left-handed pitching well. Espinal having two additional years of control makes him just that much more valuable for other teams around the league.