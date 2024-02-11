4 Blue Jays players who could be traded before Opening Day
It wouldn't be surprising to see any of these four Toronto Blue Jays players get moved before Opening Day.
1) The Blue Jays should see what they can get for Danny Jansen
The Blue Jays are one of few teams that roster two starting-caliber catchers in Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk. At their best, both of them are All-Star caliber players, and can be meaningful contributors on a team trying to win.
Both of these players are deserving starters for the Blue Jays, but they won't fetch consistent reps. Justin Turner being signed to DH means one of Jansen or Kirk will be on the bench just about every day with the DH spot not being open.
The Blue Jays shouldn't be desperate to move one of their catchers, but with many teams needing an upgrade behind the dish, they'd be foolish to not listen to potential offers. Jansen in particular makes sense as a Blue Jays trade candidate.
When healthy, Jansen is one of the best offensive catchers in the American League. He hit 17 home runs in just 86 games played this past season. However, his inability to stay healthy has been an issue throughout his career. He's appeared in 100+ games just once, and that was back in 2019.
Jansen is entering his final year of team control, and with his injury history, is not a player Toronto will want to commit to. With Kirk under team control for longer and being more reliable even with his down year in 2023, Jansen is a player they should consider dealing for a different offensive upgrade.