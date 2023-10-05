4 Braves stars who could be entering their final postseason in Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves begin their playoff run on Saturday, but for some players on the team, it could be their last as members of the organization.
By Mark Powell
Braves have to make a decision on Max Fried
Max Fried won't be a free agent until the 2025 season, but his future with the Atlanta Braves could very well be decided this offseason. Fried is coming off a season in which he fought off injury. He's also going to want a large contract, assuming he comes back strong for the 2024 campaign.
Trading Fried now with one year left on his contract could make some sense for Anthopoulos. He has faith in the other members of his pitching staff, which could include Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright, Bryce Elder and even Morton should he come back. Fried is expendable at this juncture, especially if Anthopoulos opted to sign another mid-tier starting pitcher to take his spot in the rotation. Add in the emergence of A.J. Smith-Shawver, who could start as soon as next season, and it's easy to see why Atlanta would entertain offers for Fried.
Fried has been as reliable as they come the last few years, minus this past summer. In an ideal world, he would be the next Brave to agree to a long-term contract with the organization. But as he nears 30, and is coming off an injury-plagued campaign, only Anthopoulos knows the choice he'll make on this tough looming decision.