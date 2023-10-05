4 Braves stars who could be entering their final postseason in Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves begin their playoff run on Saturday, but for some players on the team, it could be their last as members of the organization.
By Mark Powell
Braves fan favorite Jesse Chavez's future hangs in the balance
Jesse Chavez was able to make it back in time for Atlanta's postseason, which is an incredible story. Just two weeks ago, he had a scoreless outing in his MLB return from injury.
“I was nervous. I obviously didn’t expect it to go as smooth as that," Chavez said at the time. “All I want to do is put myself back on the map to give Snit an opportunity to use me down there during this postseason run."
That postseason run starts now, and Chavez should be used early and often out of the bullpen. After this season, he'll have some thinking to do, as he's already 40 years old and coming off major injury. Chavez is one of the most respected members of the Atlanta clubhouse. Losing him would be akin to losing an older brother of sorts for some Braves players. Nonetheless, his contract is up, and there's no guarantee he'll be back.