4 Braves stars who could be entering their final postseason in Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves begin their playoff run on Saturday, but for some players on the team, it could be their last as members of the organization.
By Mark Powell
Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos can sell high on Marcell Ozuna
Marcell Ozuna didn't have much trade value prior to this season. In fact, he was viewed as one of Anthopoulos's only mistakes since he arrived in Atlanta.
Ozuna was arrested twice, including once for a domestic violence incident, but skated by in the ATL thanks to his large contract. At his best, Ozuna can be one of the more destructive power hitters in the Braves lineup. At his worst, he's a black hole at the bottom of the order, and one with far too much potential to bench on a regular basis.
This was Snitker's problem, but thankfully Ozuna had an easy solution, turning his career around. While Ozuna still has a year left on his current deal, Anthopoulos could sell high on a one-dimensional player who seems bounds to come back down to earth a bit in 2024. If Atlanta needs to improve -- especially should they lose to Philly -- Ozuna could serve as a trade asset.