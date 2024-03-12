4 Cardinals spring training heroes who won’t make Opening Day roster
These four Cardinals players have excelled in Spring Training but won't make the Opening Day roster.
3) The Jordan Montgomery trade is looking good for the Cardinals right now because of Thomas Saggese
When the Cardinals pulled off the Jordan Montgomery trade at last season's trade deadline, Tekoah Roby looked like the best prospect in the deal. Fast forward to now, and Saggese is the one Cardinals fans should be most excited about. The Rangers do the deal every day of the week because they won the World Series with Montgomery playing a huge role, but the Cardinals did really well in the trade.
Saggese is coming off an excellent season in the minors which saw him slash .306/.374/.530 with 26 home runs and 111 RBI in 139 games. Only 13 of those games came in AAA, but Saggese showed he can absolutely mash at the plate.
Not only can he hit, but Saggese saw time at second base, third base, and shortstop in the minors. He can be a really valuable asset for the Cardinals and can be MLB-ready in the not-too-distant future.
His Spring Training performance has only enhanced that as he's tied for the team lead with 11 hits in 29 at-bats, and he leads the team with nine RBI. He won't make the Opening Day roster with how many infielders they have, but if he keeps hitting like this, the Cardinals might not be able to keep him down for too long.