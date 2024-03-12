4 Cardinals spring training heroes who won’t make Opening Day roster
These four Cardinals players have excelled in Spring Training but won't make the Opening Day roster.
2) Victor Scott has shown what makes him one of the Cardinals' top prospects
If there's one thing Victor Scott is known for, it's speed. The 23-year-old can run with the best of them, and he proved it in the minors last season. His .303/.369/.425 slash line might not blow anyone away, but his 94 stolen bases in 108 tries sure did! No, that's not a typo. Scott really stole 94 bases in only 132 games played.
He might not hit for a lot of power, but the Cardinals won't need him to. As long as Scott can put the ball in play on the ground, he's going to be an absolute pest for teams to deal with. He's proven that this spring.
So far in just 10 games played, Scott has 10 hits in 27 at-bats, hitting at a very strong .370 clip. He's also stolen four bases in five tries, putting him just one back of the MLB lead this spring.
He won't make the team for Opening Day, but with Tommy Edman hurt, perhaps he can be an early-season call-up if Dylan Carlson gets off to a slow start in center field. It's unclear as to whether his bat is MLB-ready considering the fact that he has not appeared in AAA and only has 62 games at the AA level, but his game is just so intriguing. If he gets off to a good start it would not be surprising at all to see him get an early promotion.