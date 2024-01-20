4 Chicago Cubs on the 40-man roster who won't survive the 2024 season
The Chicago Cubs are still active in the free-agent market, meaning the 40-man roster is very much in flux.
By Mark Powell
2. Cubs who won't survive the 2024 season: Miles Mastrobuoni
Miles Mastrobuoni is by no means a bad player, as the utility hitter can play multiple positions on the Cubs infield. However, there are some questions about his ability as an everyday player. As a plug-and-play piece off the bench for Craig Counsell, there is a chance he'll need to make his way to the minor leagues at some point this season to create room for top prospects or perhaps a player recently acquired via trade.
Mastrobuoni takes pride in his ability to stay ready and do whatever the team needs of him. Last season, he held his own with the bat and in the field, quickly becoming a fan favorite at Wrigley Field. However, if the Cubs are giving Mastrobuoni meaningful at-bats last in the season, then the campaign likely didn't work out as planned.
“I think just doing anything to help the team win is rewarding,” Mastrobuoni said, per Marquee. “That’s all that matters at the end of the day. That’s all I’m focused on.”
Whatever the team needs of him can mean waiting his turn.